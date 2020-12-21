STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu NC leaders assail ED action against Abdullah, accuse BJP of political vendetta

The ED on Saturday attached residential and commercial properties worth nearly Rs 12 crore of the former chief minister of the erstwhile state in an ongoing case of alleged money laundering.  

Published: 21st December 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: National Conference (NC) leaders here on Monday assailed the attachment of properties of party president Farooq Abdullah and said the action was “political vendetta” aimed at weakening the political party of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday attached residential and commercial properties worth nearly Rs 12 crore of the former chief minister of the erstwhile state in an ongoing case of alleged money laundering.    

“The timing of the unfortunate action at the conclusion of the District Development Council (DDC) election makes it all the more murkier and raises questions on the intent of the BJP, which has now mastered in using the agencies for furthering its political agendas,” over 60 senior party leaders led by provincial president Devender Singh Rana said in a joint statement here.

The statement, issued from the party headquarters by former ministers and legislators among others, said the action speaks volumes about the "desperation" in the BJP rank and file as the NC was further consolidating its roots in the union territory.

“Such coercive tactics will not deter the party which is a mass movement,” the statement said.

Expressing solidarity with Abdullah, the leaders said “the BJP will fail in its machinations of maligning opponents and settling political scores by stooping too low”.

“The NC has always braved challenges with courage and fortitude and this time also the cadre is determined to brave the situation unitedly,” the NC leaders said.

"The entire cadre of the party is behind Abdullah at these testing times," they said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate  National Conference Farooq Abdullah BJP money laundering case
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp