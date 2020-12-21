Meghalaya gets a 'shield' against influx of immigrants

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya government on Monday opened an entry-exit point at Umling in Ri Bhoi district which is seen as a "shield" against the influx of illegal immigrants into the state.

Its inauguration coincided with the state being reopened for tourists after a gap of nine months.

"The Umling Facilitation Centre at #RiBhoi District was inaugurated today by Hon'ble Deputy CM, Sh. P. Tynsong, Hon'ble Minister Sh. H. Dohling, Hon'ble MLAs and officials. #Meghalaya reopens for #Tourism today & our tourists have already checked in at the centre," Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted.

After the entry-exit point's inauguration was deferred from December 16 to December 21, some groups, demanding the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state, had threatened to open it in the event of further delay by the state government.

The ILP is an official travel document issued to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period. Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh are covered under it.

The Meghalaya groups, including the Khasi Students' Union, are wary of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act. They believe the setting up of the Umling entry-exit point and proposed similar infrastructure elsewhere in the state will go a long way in curbing the influx of immigrants.

They have for long been also demanding the implementation of Meghalaya Residents' Safety and Security (Amendment) Act. Governor Satya Pal Malik is yet to give his assent to it. The governor, who left for New Delhi on Sunday, is expected to discuss the twin demands with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government issued a fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for tourists visiting the state. As per the SOP, they will be required to mandatorily register themselves on "The Meghalaya Tourism App" and generate an E-Invite for proposed itinerary. They will also need to upload a Photo ID card on the app, book at least two nights stay in a hotel or such other places of accommodation and declare their complete itinerary.

