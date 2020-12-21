STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya gets a 'shield' against influx of immigrants

The Meghalaya groups believe the setting up of the Umling entry-exit point and proposed similar such infrastructure elsewhere in the state will go a long way in curbing the influx of immigrants.

Published: 21st December 2020 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya government on Monday opened an entry-exit point at Umling in Ri Bhoi district which is seen as a "shield" against the influx of illegal immigrants into the state.

Its inauguration coincided with the state being reopened for tourists after a gap of nine months.

"The Umling Facilitation Centre at #RiBhoi District was inaugurated today by Hon'ble Deputy CM, Sh. P. Tynsong, Hon'ble Minister Sh. H. Dohling, Hon'ble MLAs and officials. #Meghalaya reopens for #Tourism today & our tourists have already checked in at the centre," Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted.

After the entry-exit point's inauguration was deferred from December 16 to December 21, some groups, demanding the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state, had threatened to open it in the event of further delay by the state government. 

ALSO READ | Reaping a golden harvest: Assam migrant labourers unite to convert ancestral land into mustard forest 

The ILP is an official travel document issued to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period. Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh are covered under it.

The Meghalaya groups, including the Khasi Students' Union, are wary of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act. They believe the setting up of the Umling entry-exit point and proposed similar infrastructure elsewhere in the state will go a long way in curbing the influx of immigrants. 

They have for long been also demanding the implementation of Meghalaya Residents' Safety and Security (Amendment) Act. Governor Satya Pal Malik is yet to give his assent to it. The governor, who left for New Delhi on Sunday, is expected to discuss the twin demands with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government issued a fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for tourists visiting the state. As per the SOP, they will be required to mandatorily register themselves on "The Meghalaya Tourism App" and generate an E-Invite for proposed itinerary. They will also need to upload a Photo ID card on the app, book at least two nights stay in a hotel or such other places of accommodation and declare their complete itinerary. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Umling Facilitation Centre RiBhoi District Meghalaya
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp