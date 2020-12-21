New COVID-19 strain: Maharashtra announces night curfew, quarantine for European arrivals a must

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas of the state from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid mounting fears about a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

According to an official statement here, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting in the light of the situation in the UK.

It was decided at the meeting that a night curfew will be imposed in municipal corporation areas between 11 and 6 am from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure, it said.

The statement said it has also been decided to put in institutional quarantine for 14 days those who arrive at the state's airports from European and West Asian countries.

Passengers coming to Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by COVID-19, from other countries will be home quarantined, it added.

“As a precaution, Maharashtra government has imposed night curfew till January 5, 2021. After that, a review meeting will be called and further decisions will be taken,” Thackeray said.

“The fliers will undergo 14-day compulsory quarantine. The RT PCR test will be done on the fifth or seventh day of their quarantine period. After completing the quarantine period, they will be allowed to go home. In case the new virus strain is detected in a flyer, she/she hospitalised for treatment,” said Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Thackeray said he would call the meeting of municipal commissioners and district collectors to implement the night curfew properly and ensure that the new Covid-19 virus strain is kept under control in the state.

The state government has also asked people to conduct wedding ceremonies with the minimum number of guests and avoi social gatherings on Christmas, December 31, and January 1.

(With agency inputs)