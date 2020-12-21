Nityanand Rai accuses those protesting against farm laws of 'sabotaging supply of provisions to Army'

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Union Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai alleged that the ongoing farmers' protests, against the three new agriculture laws, around Delhi borders were causing hinderance to the supply of essential provisions to the Indian Army deployed at strategic locations on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Lashing out at the opposition, Nityanand Rai said "people with vested interests are misguiding the farmers even as the government conceded to their logical demands." He further said the opposition was "sabotaging the supply of provisions for military units."

"Those who didn't support India in the 1962 war are now opposing the new farm laws by blocking roads." said Rai, targetting Congress, RJD and a few Left parties.

He was addressing a meeting of farmers and BJP workers at the Scouts Bhavan in the Bankipore assembly constituency of Patna.

"Trains and trucks are not able to reach Leh-Ladakh which carry essential items for the soldiers of our country safeguarding our borders." Rai further added.

The minister said that farmers alone couldn't organise such protests and called it a 'big conspiracy.'

Rai challenged the opposition to show what is 'anti-farmer' in the newly passed laws. He further said that if the opposition proved what was 'wrong' in the laws, he would clean their houses for four days.

ALSO WATCH: