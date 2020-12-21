Pakistan army shells areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire on Monday by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, they said.

"At about 1940 hours (7.40 pm) today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sectors in district Poonch," defence spokesperson said.

On December 1, Pakistan army had restored to unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling Rajouri Sector on the LoC in which BSF sub inspector Paotinsat Guite deployed at forward defence location was killed.

On November 27, two army jawans -- Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh -- were killed when Pakistan army violated ceasefire along LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

On November 26, JCO Subedar Swatantra Singh was killed and a civilian was critically injured in Pakistan shelling along the LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.

Indian Army Havaldar Patil Sangram Shivaji was killed on November 21 in Pakistani shelling in Laam sector in Rajouri distrct.

On November 13, as many as 11 people, including five security personnel were killed after multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC in north Kashmir.