'Will send her divorce notice', says BJP MP Saumitra Khan after wife joins TMC

Khan's wife Sujata said she did not get her due recognition even after working hard to ensure her husband’s victory in last year’s general elections from Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency.

Published: 21st December 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata Mondal Khan joins Trinamool Congress in Kolkata.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan's wife Sujata Mondal Khan joins Trinamool Congress in Kolkata. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP MP Saumitra Khan’s wife Sujata Mondal Khan joined the Trinamool Congress on Monday alleging that she did not get her due recognition even after working hard to ensure her husband’s victory in last year’s general elections from Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency.

"Despite risking physical attacks and sacrificing so much to get my husband elected to Parliament, I received nothing from the party. I want to work under our beloved leader Mamata Banerjee and dada Abhishek Banerjee," said Sujata after joining the TMC in presence of TMC MP Saugata Roy.  

Khan, who had defected from the TMC to the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said he would send Sujata a notice for mutual divorce because her decision shocked him. 

"The TMC has destroyed my 10 years relationship with Sujata. From now on, I will have no relation with her. TMC will have to pay for it as I will fight against the ruling party till the end," said Khan.

Khan was barred from entering his Lok Sabha constituency before the last year’s general elections by court order and it was Sujata who had campaigned on behalf of her husband.

