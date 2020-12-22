STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All Modi ministers are comedians, says Rajasthan Congress chief 

Dotasara's comments came after Union Minister Ramdas Athawale claimed that former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot would soon bring down the Ashok Gehlot government.

Govind Singh Dotasara

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara (R) with CM Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo | ENS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara has hit out at the Modi government and claimed that “all Union ministers are comedians.” 

Dotasara's comments came after Union Minister Ramdas Athawale claimed that former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot would soon bring down the Rajasthan government led by CM Ashok Gehlot.

The PCC chief said, "Union Minister Ramdas Athawale says something and other central ministers say something else. Only Modi is running the central government -- a government of arrogance and lies."

Athawale, in his statement, claimed that Sachin Pilot is now getting the support of a large number of MLAs which will soon ensure the downfall of the Ashok Gehlot government. Dotasara remarked, “There is no point in talking about what Athawale or any other Union Minister says. They are all comedians.”  

“Congress party in the state is united and will always b so. The entire Congress was united when the BJP brought a no-confidence motion against the government. We were all together and proved our majority. We have been united ever since our government was formed, we were all in one place. Then who are they advising? These are all meaningless comments.”

Dotasara further said, “The BJP has 25 MPs from Rajasthan. There are four Union ministers from the state. But in the Covid time, none of them did anything to help the people of the state; no package or assistance was brought for Rajasthan. The Centre has left the state at God’s mercy.”

Besides being the PCC chief, Govind Singh Dotasara also holds the education portfolio in the Gehlot government. He took over as PCC president after Sachin Pilot was removed from his two posts during the political crisis in July-August. 

