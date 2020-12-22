Archbishop demands inclusion of Christian minister in Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Raising the issue of lack of representation in the Jharkhand Cabinet, the Secretary General of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas SFX has demanded the inclusion of a Christian minister in the Hemant Soren government.

“We are happy with the Hemant Soren government, but we believe that there should be at least one Christian minister in the Cabinet who must be truly representative of Christian society and understands our sentiments and problems,” said the Secretary General of the CBCI.

He also appealed to the state government to expedite the process of recruitment of teachers in government aided minority schools of Jharkhand.

State Congress chief and Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon supported his demand. “If the demand has been raised, the Chief Minister will definitely look into it and take a decision in this regard,” said Oraon.

Jharkhand can have a maximum of 12 ministers, including the Chief Minister. As there are only 11 ministers in the Hemant Soren government, one post lies vacant for which lobbying is on among different groups and communities.