DDC elections made it clear people rejected Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba also thanked PDP workers and said they worked hard even after the Centre "engineered" a split in her party.

Published: 22nd December 2020 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the results of the DDC elections have made it clear that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have voted for the Gupkar alliance and rejected the Centre's "unconstitutional" decision to abrogate Article 370.

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba said the cadre of the People's Alliance for Gupkar declaration (PAGD) -- an amalgam of several mainstream political parties seeking the restoration of the special status of J-K -- worked tirelessly to ensure the success, even as the Centre "left no stone unturned to create hurdles for us".

"Today's DDC results have made it clear that people of J&K voted en masse for @JKPAGD thus rejecting the unconstitutional decision to abrogate Article 370. They have overwhelmingly supported  @JKPAGD which stands for restoration of J&Ks special status," the PDP president said.

She said the PAGD emerged as a winner despite all the obstacles.

"Our win is dedicated to PAGD cadre who worked tirelessly to ensure our success. GOI left no stone unturned to create hurdles for us. Beginning with @parawahid's arrest a day after he filed his DDC nominations, restricting our movement & not allowing us to campaign.

"I was illegally detained thrice over the course of a fortnight. PAGD candidates were locked up in a government building while others barred from canvassing. Despite all these obstacles PAGD emerged as winner. This has been a hard earned victory for all us," she said.

Mehbooba also thanked PDP workers and said they worked hard even after the Centre "engineered" a split in her party.

"Even after a split in PDP engineered by GOI & all the attempts to write us off, my cadre worked day & night to ensure party's victory. I am extremely grateful to them," she tweeted.

