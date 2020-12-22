STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Did not receive invite for meeting from Centre, says Bhartiya Kisan Union

Rakesh Tikait, BKU Spokesperson said that farmers, who been agitating on different borders since November 26, have decided they won't go back till the government repeals all 3 farm laws.

Published: 22nd December 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers block a road at Gazipur border during their ongoing agitation against the centre's farm reform laws in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By ANI

GHAZIABAD: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Tuesday said that their organisation has not received any meeting invitation from Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar yet.

Rakesh Tikait, BKU Spokesperson said that farmers, who been agitating on different borders since November 26, have decided they won't go back till the government repeals all 3 farm laws.

"We have not received any meeting invitation from Agriculture Minister yet. Farmers have decided they won't go back till govt takes back all 3 Farm laws. It will take more than a month to resolve all issues. The government will come to us," Tikait told ANI.

"We are not causing inconvenience to anyone. Yesterday, farmers were only talking to commuters for a few minutes on Delhi-Ghazipur road and didn't block any road. Farmers told commuters that they should discuss farmers' issues at their home too," he said.

ALSO READ | Farmers' protests: Unions to decide on their response to centre’s letter today; urge Bihar counterparts to join stir

Protesting farmers on Tuesday has blocked Delhi's Ghazipur border completely, as the farmers' protest against new farm laws has entered day 27.

"Ghazipur border has been closed for traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad. It was already closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. Traffic has been diverted from Nizammudin Khattha, Akshardham and Ghazipur Chowk for onward journey via Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra, and Delhi Noida Direct (Flyway) (DND)," said Additional Commissioner of Traffic Police, Outer Range, Delhi.

On December 20, the Central government invited farmer leaders for a fresh round of talks amid attempts to end the agitation.

Vivek Aggarwal, joint secretary, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare wrote a letter to Krantikari Kisan Union Punjab state president Dr Darshan Pal asking him to share his doubts over the new laws after having a discussion with farm union leaders invited earlier and requested him to choose a date according to their convenience.

Several protesting leaders have threatened to step up their agitation. The talks between the protestors and the Centre fail to produce any decisive result.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhartiya Kisan Union Narendra Singh Tomar Farm Laws farmers protests
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp