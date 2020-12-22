STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers' stir: Centre has crossed all limits of 'insensitivity', says Congress leader Kumari Selja

Farmers' bodies have claimed that over 30 protesting farmers have died of different reasons, including heart attack and in road accidents.

Published: 22nd December 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kumari Selja

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja on Monday attacked the Centre, saying farmers have been protesting against agriculture laws for weeks but their plight has failed to move it.

Selja claimed that over 30 protesting farmers have died but all this did not have any effect on the BJP government, which has "crossed all limits of insensitivity".

"The attitude of the BJP government reminds us of the oppression launched by the British against people of the country," she said in a statement here.

"More than 30 farmers have so far lost their lives for which the BJP government is directly responsible. The ruthless BJP government is dogged by its arrogance," the former Union Minister claimed.

"This cruel face of the BJP government will always be remembered in the history of the country," she said.

Farmers' bodies have claimed that over 30 protesting farmers have died of different reasons, including heart attack and in road accidents.

Selja said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers have been forced to leave their homes, families and sit on the borders of the national capital.

"The BJP government wants to snatch the rights of the farmers and hand over the agricultural economy to big capitalists. The intention and policy of the government is to exploit the country's economy for the benefit of a few industrial houses," she claimed.

Kumari Selja alleged that the BJP government in Haryana has started raising the issue of the Sutlej-Yamuna link canal to create a divide among farmers, which they have understood.

Farmers are protesting against the Centre's three contentious laws enacted in September this year.

The government has projected the laws as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the minimum support price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers' stir Farm Laws Kumari Selja Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp