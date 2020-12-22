STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers' stir: Tomar says hopeful of protesting unions resuming talks with govt soon

He met two more peasants' bodies from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh that extended support to the legislations.

Published: 22nd December 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As farmers' agitation against three farm laws entered its 27th day, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday he is hopeful that protesting unions would soon complete their internal discussions and resume talks with the government to resolve the crisis.

He met two more peasants' bodies from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh that extended support to the legislations.

"Representatives of different farmers' bodies had come to tell that the laws are good and are in the interest of farmers.

They had come to urge the government not make any amendments to the laws," Tomar said after meeting the two groups.

"I am hopeful they (protesting farmers' unions) will soon complete their internal discussions and come forward for talks.

We will be able to find a solution successfully," the minister said.

Agriculture Ministry had written to the protesting groups on Sunday, urging them to specify their concerns on the government's proposal and finalise a date for the next round of talks to end the protests.

At least five rounds of formal talks have failed to break the deadlock as the agitating unions have not agreed to anything less than repeal of the laws.

UP-based Kisan Sangarsh Samithi (KSS) and Delhi-based Indian Kisan Union (IKU) are among those farmer groups that have extended support to the laws in the last three weeks.

The previous groups were from Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

However, nearly 40 groups are agitating against the laws on various Delhi borders.

The protesting groups have maintained that the new laws will eliminate the safety net of the minimum support price (MSP), do away with the mandi (wholesale market) system and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has been saying that these apprehensions are misplaced. Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar, as well as former Uttarakhand Minister and IKU National President Ramkumar Walia, were also present in Tuesday's meeting.

"The three laws enacted by the Centre are good and are in the interest of the farming community," KSS President Ajay Pal Pradhan told PTI after the meeting.

While supporting the laws, KSS also urged the minister to ensure that procurement at minimum support price (MSP) continues.

Pradhan claimed that thousands of farmers who have come in tractors in support of the laws have been stopped at the border and therefore a select group has come for the meeting.

In its representation made to Tomar, KSS also requested the Centre to implement the 2011-12 agreement signed between farmers of Gautam Buddha Nagar with Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Development Authorities.

"Even after the High Court order, the development authorities are not implementing the agreement under which the UP government had decided to give 10 per cent of the developed land to farmers whose land was acquired for the development and housing project," Pradhan said.

KSS further demanded that the government should notify only that much land which is required for the development.

In the Secunderabad industrial area, industries have developed 45 per cent of the land acquired and the rest is not used yet.

"The land was acquired in 1972, but only on paper, the industries are made functional. No infrastructure has been developed. There is no proper road and water facility. Villagers are finding it difficult," Secunderabad Block Pramuk Pushpendra Bhati said.

KSS also demanded steps towards modernisation of mandis, use of mandi tax for development of mandis, a scheme to reduce tubewell charges and farm loan at a lesser interest rate, among others.

"We have read the farm laws in detail and are in favour of farmers. We urge farmers not to get misled on this issue," Walia said.

The new agri laws will end middlemen and give options for farmers to sell their produce, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Tomar farmers protest Farm Laws
India Matters
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study
For representational purposes
Air pollution killed 17 lakh Indians in 2019, led to 1.4% GDP loss: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp