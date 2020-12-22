India, Vietnam sign seven key pacts at online summit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Vietnam signed seven pacts during their virtual summit on Monday in defence, petrochemicals, and nuclear energy, and agreed to intensify their development partnership that will enable achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs), and develop capabilities to address climate change.

PM Narendra Modi, who attended the event with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, said Vietnam was “an important pillar of India’s Act East policy and an important ally” of the Indo-Pacific vision.

While adopting the joint vision statement, both the leaders welcomed the signing of the plan of action for the period of 2021-2023 which identify concrete follow up actions. They said the agreements would further boost bilateral cooperation in a range of areas. Phuc said Vietnam was in agreement on India’s proposal for a further defence line of credit.