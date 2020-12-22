Kolkata diary

Pranab Mondal By

Serpentine queues as web check-in gets scrapped

Kolkata airport doing away with the compulsory web check-in has resulted in long queues at check-in counters. The bureau of civil aviation security had recently informed the airports and the airlines that web check-in, although preferable, was not mandatory, said an official of Kolkata airport. For the manual check-in, a passenger has to pay Rs 100 as processing fee. Problems, according to authorities, started after many first-time fliers started reaching the airport without web check-in; many did not have smartphones too.

ECI directs State to transfer officials ahead of polls

Gearing up for the Assembly polls slated for the next year, the Election Commission has directed the State to transfer officials posted to their home districts in the past four years. These transfers would be binding on those having spent three years in any district as well. The ECI issued an advisory for the transfer and posting of officers connected with the conduct of the upcoming elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. The term of the Legislative Assembly of Bengal will expire on May 30, 2021. In a letter to the State chief security and chief electoral officer, the ECI advised that the government officers, directly connected with the conduct of elections, must not be posted to their home districts.

IIEST sets conditions for strict invigilation

The Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) has set a slew of conditions to bring the students taking online semester exams under strict invigilation. The exams at the Shibpur-based institute began on Monday. “During the examination, the cameras on the students’ device have to be kept on, and the audio must be off; students shall be proctored by faculty members. Adoption of any unfair means shall be dealt with as per institute rules and practices,” read a notice issued by IIEST last week. The audio must be muted so that an examinee does not get to speak to anyone.

Schools await clarity before pre-board schedule

Several schools in Kolkata are either awaiting further clarity before announcing the dates of their pre-board exams or reconsidering the schedule. This comes in the light of the announcement by the ICSE council that board exams for classes X and XII will be on pen-and-paper model; two months of on-campus classes are mandatory prior to the exams. Several school heads said they would prefer to have the rehearsals in schools if they get the go-ahead from the State, and the parents send their children to school. They say if the exam is in the pen-and-paper format, the rehearsals should be in the same way.

