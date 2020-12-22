STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Major fire breaks out in Kolkata's Salt Lake area, blaze controlled

The news of the inferno was informed to the fire brigade at 6.38 pm but there is no report of any casualty so far, the sources said.

Published: 22nd December 2020 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: A major fire broke out in a number of shanties at Duttabad, adjacent to busy Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in Salt Lake area of the city on Tuesday.

Fire brigade sources said 15 fire engines largely controlled the blaze in one and half hours and there was no report of any casualty.

Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose said the blaze has been contained but is still raging in pockets inside the shanties.

"The fire will be contained very soon," he said.

The fire brigade was informed about the blaze at 6.38 pm.

It was aggravated by LPG cylinders and other combustibles stored in the shanties of Netajinagar slum located next to an apartment near Bengal Chemical bus stop.

Bose ruled out any delay in response and said fire engines from Maniktala and Central Avenue fire stations and the fire brigade headquarters were pressed into service.

He said the number of shanties which were gutted could not be immediately ascertained.

"We will take a call on this later."

West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, who went to the spot, said civil disaster management force is engaged in the dousing operations along with the fire brigade personnel.

Hakim said the extent of damage due to the blaze can be ascertained only after it is put out completely.

The government will provide all help to the affected families, he added.

Local people joined firefighters in salvaging the household materials in the shanties.

The fire disrupted movement of vehicles on E M Bypass as a crowd gathered nearby while firefighters parked their vehicles and launched operations by cordoning off a portion of the arterial road.

There was traffic snarl on the Bypass as vehicles stood bumper to bumper in the up and down streams from Science City to Ultadanga, a distance of about 10 km.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Kolkata fire Salt Lake area
India Matters
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study
For representational purposes
Air pollution killed 17 lakh Indians in 2019, led to 1.4% GDP loss: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp