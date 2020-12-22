STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP CM announces Rs 4 lakh aid to migrant worker's family after girl raped and killed in Haryana

"I've talked to the deceased girl's father and also the Haryana CM in the matter. It won't be apt to comment on the functioning of cops of another state," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Jolted by the recent abduction, rape and killing of a Madhya Pradesh migrant labourer family's five-year-old daughter in Haryana's Jhajjar, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced Rs 4 lakh as immediate assistance to the family.

"The incident has shaken me totally. I've talked to the deceased girl's father and also the Haryana CM in the matter. It won't be apt to comment on the functioning of cops of another state," Chouhan said before chairing the state cabinet meeting in Bhopal.

"We're sending Rs 4 lakh to the family in Haryana as immediate assistance and will render all possible help to the family. We totally stand with the family. I've spoken to the Haryana CM also in the matter and am confident he'll do the needful for justice to our state's family," Chouhan added.

"We're also sending an MP police team to help the family in Haryana," he informed.

The accused had on Saturday evening abducted the five-year-old daughter of the migrant labourers who hail from MP's Damoh district.

He then locked the little girl in a room, raped and killed her, while her parents tried hard to break open the room to save their daughter crying for help on Saturday evening.

The history-sheeter, who is already accused in eight criminal cases, has been arrested by the Haryana police.

