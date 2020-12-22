STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena head office to be epicentre of political earthquakes, says MP Sanjay Raut

On Monday, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reportedly hinted at 'exodus' of cadres from other parties to the BJP in future.

Published: 22nd December 2020 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai will emerge as the epicentre of future "political earthquakes" in Maharashtra, party MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday while hitting back at the BJP over claim of its leaders of "exodus" from other parties.

He also said that the people of Maharashtra wanted Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to be part of national politics while remaining rooted in the state.

"We have been hearing for the past some days that their party (BJP) is intact and none of its leaders will desert. Wait for some days, you will know who defects. Workers will come (to the Shiv Sena).

"But keep one thing in mind that the Shiv Sena Bhavan is going to be the epicentre of future political earthquakes," Raut told reporters.

He made these remarks immediately after some workers of the BJP joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led party at its head office in Dadar in central Mumbai.

On Monday, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reportedly hinted at 'exodus' of cadres from other parties to the BJP in future.

Raut said MVA constituents Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are united, strong and are working in harmony.

"People of the state feel that the MVA government will last for 20 to 25 years and not for the next four to five years. They (the people) feel Uddhav Thackeray should play the country's politics as well as in the state. And it will happen," the chief spokesperson of the Sena said.

He said Maharashtra faced several crises over the past one year and people endured difficult period, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"But satisfaction which is visible on their faces is only because Uddhav Thackeray is the CM. The people think Thackeray communicates with them and takes their care. The chief minister has given them confidence to fight the crisis. And because of that confidence, several workers are coming to us," Raut said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Raut said the opposition party should be given "Bharat Ratna" for criticising the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over its decision to impose a night curfew.

On Monday, the state government declared a night curfew from 11 PM to 6 AM in municipal corporation areas (cities) from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

Raut said the decision to impose a night curfew was related to the safety of the common people and asked the BJP to be aware of happenings in the world.

"The BJP may not be aware of what is happening around the world as Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has not gone abroad for several months. They should get that information," he said.

Asked about the BJP's claim that the MVA government was feeling "helpless" on handling the pandemic, Raut said, "I can see the helplessness of the (Central) government on the issue of farmers. Haven't seen such helplessness during the past 50 years".

He asked Sena workers to get the party elected in the elections to the Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray BJP Devendra Fadnavis
India Matters
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study
For representational purposes
Air pollution killed 17 lakh Indians in 2019, led to 1.4% GDP loss: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp