Shiv Sena head office to be epicentre of political earthquakes, says MP Sanjay Raut

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai will emerge as the epicentre of future "political earthquakes" in Maharashtra, party MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday while hitting back at the BJP over claim of its leaders of "exodus" from other parties.

He also said that the people of Maharashtra wanted Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to be part of national politics while remaining rooted in the state.

"We have been hearing for the past some days that their party (BJP) is intact and none of its leaders will desert. Wait for some days, you will know who defects. Workers will come (to the Shiv Sena).

"But keep one thing in mind that the Shiv Sena Bhavan is going to be the epicentre of future political earthquakes," Raut told reporters.

He made these remarks immediately after some workers of the BJP joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led party at its head office in Dadar in central Mumbai.

On Monday, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reportedly hinted at 'exodus' of cadres from other parties to the BJP in future.

Raut said MVA constituents Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are united, strong and are working in harmony.

"People of the state feel that the MVA government will last for 20 to 25 years and not for the next four to five years. They (the people) feel Uddhav Thackeray should play the country's politics as well as in the state. And it will happen," the chief spokesperson of the Sena said.

He said Maharashtra faced several crises over the past one year and people endured difficult period, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"But satisfaction which is visible on their faces is only because Uddhav Thackeray is the CM. The people think Thackeray communicates with them and takes their care. The chief minister has given them confidence to fight the crisis. And because of that confidence, several workers are coming to us," Raut said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Raut said the opposition party should be given "Bharat Ratna" for criticising the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over its decision to impose a night curfew.

On Monday, the state government declared a night curfew from 11 PM to 6 AM in municipal corporation areas (cities) from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

Raut said the decision to impose a night curfew was related to the safety of the common people and asked the BJP to be aware of happenings in the world.

"The BJP may not be aware of what is happening around the world as Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has not gone abroad for several months. They should get that information," he said.

Asked about the BJP's claim that the MVA government was feeling "helpless" on handling the pandemic, Raut said, "I can see the helplessness of the (Central) government on the issue of farmers. Haven't seen such helplessness during the past 50 years".

He asked Sena workers to get the party elected in the elections to the Nashik Municipal Corporation.