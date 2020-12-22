UP: Azam Khan's wife secures bail, released after 10 months in prison

By ANI

SITAPUR: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima, who is also an SP MLA, has been released from Sitapur jail on Monday after securing bail from a court in a forgery case.

"The bail of Tazeen Fatimaji, wife of Rampur MP Azam Khanji, has proved that those who so ever indulge in hate politics, ultimately will have to face the truth. The path of lies that BJP is pursuing leads to injustice and downfall. This is a victory for those who believe in justice," SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

On December 21 late night, Fatima walked out of jail and said, "I am released from jail after 10 months, I give full credit to the judiciary, and the judiciary has done justice with me," said Tanzim Fatima.

"I did not get any special facility in jail," she added.

Her husband, Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Mohammad Azam Khan, and disqualified MLA from UP, son Abdullah Azam continue to remain in jail.

The three had surrendered on 26 February this year.