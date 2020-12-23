STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Attempt to murder case against 13 farmers for blocking Haryana CM's convoy

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said the Haryana government has crossed all the limits by registering the case against the farmers.

Published: 23rd December 2020 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMBALA: The Haryana Police booked 13 farmers on charges of attempt to murder and rioting on Wednesday, a day after a group of people protesting against the Centre's farm laws allegedly blocked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy and hurled sticks at it.

The opposition Congress has criticised the move with its state chief Kumari Selja saying it showed the government's desperation.

On Tuesday, a group of protesting farmers had shown black flags to Khattar when his convoy was passing through Ambala City.

Khattar was in the city to address public meetings in support of the party's candidates for the upcoming civic body polls.

Farmers had waved black flags at the chief minister's convoy while it was crossing Agrasen Chowk.

They also raised slogans against the government Police on Wednesday said some farmers tried to charge towards the convoy and blocked its movement for some time.

They said some of them hurled sticks at some vehicles.

Reacting to it, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said the Haryana government has crossed all the limits by registering the case against the farmers.

ALSO READ: Haryana cabinet okays new 'panchayat tax' on electricity, agriculture exempted

"Filing a case of attempt to murder and under other sections against the farmers shows the government's desperation. In a democracy, everyone has the right to free speech but when the voice of people is suppressed, they are forced to come to the streets for their rights."

"The voice of farmers is being continuously suppressed by the BJP government. People have lost trust in this government. This is the reason why black flags were shown by the farmers to Chief Minister Manohar Lal," she said.

Kumari Selja said earlier too the state government had taken oppressive action against farmers and asked how showing black flags is a matter of attempt to murder.

"The government should immediately withdraw the cases lodged against the farmers," she added.

The Ambala City police booked the farmers under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (offence committed by any member of any unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana Police Manohar Lal Khattar CM convoy farmers protests new farm laws MSP
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp