Centre weaponising probe agencies, BJP should fight me politically, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

The NIA arrested PDP youth wing president Parra in connection with a terror case on November 25.

Published: 23rd December 2020 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A day after the Gupkar Alliance emerged as the single largest group by winning 111 seats out of the 280 DDC seats in Jammu and Kashmir, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided the residence of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s close aide and former MLA Anjum Fazili in Srinagar.

Sources said the NIA took some documents with them after the raid. After the raid, Mehbooba dared the Centre to fight her politically while Farooq Abdullah said that the Centre wants to scare them, his son Omar Abdullah said the BJP, after facing defeating in DDC polls, won’t conduct the Assembly elections in J&K at the earliest. 

“Let them fight me politically. Don’t target my friends, my family and my colleagues. If they want to arrest me... then they should arrest me,” she said and accused the Central government of misusing agencies, including NIA and ED.

The PDP chief said through Waheed, who was arrested by NIA in a militancy case, they tried to connect me with terror funding. “They are coward”. “May be it will be my last press conference. I don’t know when they will arrest me. They have arrested our leaders. They don’t tell us why they have detained our leaders,” Mehbooba said.

NC president and three-time former J&K Chief minister Farooq Abdullah said they (GoI) wants to scare them. “But they don’t know Farooq Abdullah, who is the son of Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, only bows before Allah.” Omar Abdullah said people have voted for restoration of Article 370 and 35A and the Centre and BJP should accept that people have rejected August 5, 2019 decisions.
Omar said it is amusing to see desperation of ‘BJP propaganda wallas’. “Yesterday they were talking about winning three seats in Valley and today it’s about being the single largest party.”

Independents are hot property in srinagar
Srinagar: With independents winning a majority of seats in Srinagar District Development Council (DDC), political parties are trying to woo the independents to get control of the prestigious and important DDC.Of the 14 DDC seats in Srinagar, independents won seven seats, J&K Apni Party three, while NC, PDP, JKPM and BJP won one seat each. Srinagar is a prestigious and important DDC as it houses the seat of governance (Civil Secretariat) during the summer months when Srinagar is the capital of J&K. Srinagar has remained the dominant base of both National Conference and PDP.

