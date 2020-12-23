DDC polls: BJP opens account in valley; winner credits it to PM Modi

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After winning the first District Development Council (DDC) seat for BJP from Valley, Er Aijaz Hussain said the party is no more an outsider in Kashmir and the lotus would bloom in every village, every mohalla and every home in Valley soon.

34-year old Aijaz is among the three BJP candidates who won the District Development Council polls in militancy-hit Valley, thus helping the party to open its account in Muslim-dominated Kashmir post Article 370 abrogation.

“My win is due to the popularity of Prime Minister Modi and BJP,” said Aijaz, who won the DDC election from Khunmoh II constituency in Balhama area of Srinagar. He won by 442 votes.

He had secured 823 votes while his nearest rival Ghulam Hassan Hajam of J&K Apni Party had secured 381 votes.

He said the win of BJP candidates is defeat of all those communal elements, who were trying to gain vote bank by falsely threatening people about Hindutva politics.

“My win and win of other BJP candidates in Valley will give a new shape to politics in Kashmir”. In the Valley, where dominant sentiment has been against Article 370 revocation, BJP winning three seats indicates that party’s acceptance has increased especially post August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was revoked and J&K State split into two Union Territories (UTs).

Asserting that he would work for peace, prosperity and development of Kashmir, Aijaz said, “The propaganda of the Gupkar Alliance has been rejected by people. They should now have a rethink. All other parties also need to rethink on their agenda and manifestos after today’s results”.

“The win of BJP candidates in Valley clearly indicates that BJP is no more an outsider party in Kashmir. People have now decided to support BJP and lotus will bloom in every village, every mohalla and every home here,” said Aijaz, who is National Vice President & Incharge West Bengal BJP Youth Wing (BJYM).

He said in the coming elections BJP’s seats in Valley will increase manifold and party will emerge as a dominant force here.

Aijaz said their win is a message to the PM that people in Kashmir want development and action against the previous government, who indulged in corruption.

“People here want jobs and employment avenues for youth. Our government is committed to the development and welfare of people,” he said.

Development and nationalist tones

The people in J&K have endorsed the vision of the Prime Minister for an all round development.

