Gupkar alliance's success clear indication of what people of J&K want: Tarigami

The seven-party PAGD swept the maiden DDC polls by winning 110 seats out of 276 for which results were declared

Published: 23rd December 2020 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Yousuf Tarigami

CPI(M) leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: CPM leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami said on Wednesday the result of the District Development Council polls went in favour of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and it was a clear indication that the people of Jammu and Kashmir want "restoration of their rights".

The seven-party PAGD swept the maiden DDC polls by winning 110 seats out of 276 for which results were declared, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 74 seats after securing the biggest vote share in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tarigami said, "The verdict is an eye-opener for the BJP government, which had launched a propaganda last August that people of Jammu and Kashmir have accepted its arbitrary and unconstitutional decision of revoking the erstwhile state's special status under Article 370.

" Participation of the people in large numbers in these polls is a clear indication that the people want to fight for their "snatched" constitutional rights in a democratic manner, he said.

READ| Apni Party bags 12 seats in its maiden election in J&K

"An attempt is also being made to polarize the verdict by showing that BJP won big in Jammu. This is not the reality. If we analyze the polls results, it clearly shows that the BJP is not all over in Jammu," The CPM leader said.

The PAGD, Congress, the Panthers Party, BSP and other independents have won a good number of seats and have a significant vote share, he said, adding it was not true that the poll verdict was polarized between Jammu region and Kashmir.

Tarigami claimed that the PAGD could have won more seats both in Kashmir and Jammu regions if it had got time for preparation for the polls which were "announced abruptly by the government".

"Unfortunately, at some places, there was a lack of united approach between the PAGD constituents which was avoidable.

Nevertheless, the mandate in favour of the PAGD is a clear indication by the people of Jammu and Kashmir that they want their rights restored which were snatched away from them last August," he said.

The CPM leader said it was appreciable that the DDC polls by and large remained peaceful.

It is imperative that the concerns of the people -- whether political or developmental -- are taken care of.

There are common concerns in Kashmir and Jammu for moving forward together, he said.

TAGS
Yousuf Tarigami Jammu and Kashmir J&K polls
