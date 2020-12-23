STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India looking at strong economic revival, says Anurag Thakur as country battles recession

He also defended the contentious farm sector reforms, saying the Narendra Modi government had the courage to do what others could not.

Published: 23rd December 2020 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

MOS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur

MOS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

PUNE: India will have a strong economic revival thanks to its well-planned easing of lockdown, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

He also defended the contentious farm sector reforms, saying the Narendra Modi government had the courage to do what others could not.

Thakur was speaking on `Achieving USD 5 Trillion Economy of India: Opportunities and Challenges' in a lecture series organized by Symbiosis International University here.

Year 2020 is a pandemic year, but India will look back on it as a year of "historic reforms, a year of tectonic transformation and year of opportunities in the wake of adversities," said Thakur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly asked the countrymen to find opportunity in the adversity and India has seen an opportunity in the wake of adversity, he said.

"This year 2020 offered India an opportunity to forge a new vision of globalization, focus on the shared interest of humanity as a whole.

This year has given India an opportunity to emerge as the engine of the global growth," said Thakur, speaking virtually from Jammu & Kashmir where he is BJP's in- charge for the maiden District Development Council polls.

Like every other country, India too saw its economic growth and activities fall during the coronavirus pandemic, Thakur said.

"However, due to gradual and well-thought unlocking and the resumption of business activities, we are now looking at a strong economic revival and it is possible because of strong fundamentals and a slew of structural reforms," he said.

The "atma-nirbhar package" of Rs 21 lakh crore announced by the Modi government was roughly 19 per cent of the GDP, he said.

Talking about the new farm laws which some sections of farmers are opposing, Thakur said people had been talking about bringing changes in the sector but could not do it.

"We had the courage to bring in agriculture reforms, which are going to help both farmers and labourers," he said.

Global funds and investors are looking at India as an investment destination and are "bullish about India's growth story", Thakur said.

Last week Invest India (the government's investment facilitation agency) won the investment promotion award at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), he said.

Talking about the DDC elections in J&K, Thakur said the BJP has done extremely well by winning close to 75 seats and emerging as the single largest party.

"Most of the students do not know what kind of conditions used to prevail before last year. it was Prime Minister Modi who abrogated the Article 370 and 35-A (of the Constitution) and people of Kashmir have benefited out of it," he said.

J&K is set to emerge as "one of the fast-growing states in coming months and years," the Union minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anurag Thakur recession Indian economy
India Matters
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study
For representational purposes
Air pollution killed 17 lakh Indians in 2019, led to 1.4% GDP loss: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp