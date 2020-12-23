STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India stopping flights from UK upsets homecoming, study plans of many

The flight suspension till the end of this year was announced on Monday in view of detection of a new rapid-spreading strain of the coronavirus in parts of England.

Published: 23rd December 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

London airport British travellers

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India stopping flights to and from Britain after a new strain of COVID-19 with high transmissibility was reported in the UK has upset plans of many who were to come back home before the New Year or return to universities there for pending research work.

The flight suspension till the end of this year was announced on Monday in view of detection of a new rapid-spreading strain of the coronavirus in parts of England.

Besides India, other countries like Canada have also stopped flights from the UK.

"My family is visiting me and they were supposed to return post-Christmas. But now their plans seem to be doomed," said Abhijeet Dang, an IT professional in the UK.

He said the whole year people were not travelling fearing they would get stuck due to sudden lockdowns.

"We kept delaying our travel, thinking either of us might get stuck, but recently my family took the chance and came to the UK," Abhijeet said.

His mother Taruna Dang, who is a professor at a private university in India, said, "I can continue taking online classes from the UK but we have seen in the past that once stranded, the struggle begins. We hope flights resume soon."

To add to his worries, the UK, following the detection of the new coronavirus strain, has been ordering localised lockdowns.

Deepak Tripathi came on a week-long business trip to Belfast in Northern Ireland to finish work before his wife's delivery in January.

"We suffered huge losses last year and I knew it will be a while before I can come again (to Belfast) because we are expecting our first child. But now, I am stranded here. I hope I am able to make it home in time before her delivery, though my parents are there with her," he said.

After waiting for over eight months, Natasha Sharma, had plans to travel back to the UK in the last week of December to continue her pending research from January onwards, but the same has been put on hold once again.

"I came in March for two weeks and got stuck here. I kept doing my work online and kept exploring options about how and when to go back," she told PTI.

Sharma said that after letting go off the initial apprehensions, exploring quarantine rules and the Vande Bharat schedule, and making several other arrangements, "I had plans to travel in the last week of December but again it has to be put on hold".

Various European nations and Canada have also barred UK flights.

India's ban is currently until the end of the year.

"Considering the prevailing situation in UK, Govt. of India has decided that all flights originating from UK to India to be suspended till 31st December 2020 (23. 59 hours). This suspension to start w. e. f. 23.59 hours, 22nd December 2020," the aviation ministry said in a series of tweets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 UK Flight Ban
India Matters
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study
For representational purposes
Air pollution killed 17 lakh Indians in 2019, led to 1.4% GDP loss: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp