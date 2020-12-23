STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Former BJP MP, bank officials booked for fund misappropriation

According to the police, the alleged misappropriation took place at Nagar Urban Cooperative Bank in Ahmednagar in 2017, when Dilip Gandhi was a chairman.

By PTI

PUNE: A case has been registered against former BJP MP Dilip Gandhi and some bank officials in connection with misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 3 crore in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar city, police said on Wednesday.

An offence has been registered under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions against Gandhi, along with former branch manager of the bank Ghanshyam Ballal, Ashutosh Landage and other former directors of the bank, an official said.

The suspects, in collusion with each other, allegedly forged documents and misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 3 crore between October and November 2017 by misusing their positions at the bank, the official said.

"As per the complaint registered by the current branch manager of the bank, Ballal, Gandhi and others sanctioned additional loan worth Rs 3 crore to a borrower by forging entries and regularising the account, even as the previous loan amount had not been repaid," he said.

A case has been registered with Kotwali police station and further investigation is on.

