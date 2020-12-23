STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra government allows EWS reservation for Marathas

In another decision, the state Cabinet gave its nod to a project for the preservation and conservation of ancient temples in the state.

Published: 23rd December 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a move apparently aimed at circumventing the Supreme Court stay on Maratha quota, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday decided to allow the community to get the benefits of the Centre’s Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. This means the Marathas can get reservation in education and jobs in the state under the 10 per cent EWS quota.

The community has already been categorised as economically and socially backward class (SEBC) and the state government had earlier offered reservation to the community under this category. However, the SC had stayed the order, citing the 50 per cent reservation cap, in September. Government sources said the cabinet decision came after NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s intervention.

The Marathas have been threatening to launch a statewide protest over the issue. Pawar is learnt to have told Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to solve the issue in a manner acceptable to both the government and the Maratha community. “Pawar consulted various legal and constitutional experts before the cabinet decision. He has played a major role in solving the Maratha quota issue,” a source told this newspaper.

As per the cabinet decision, it will be voluntary to avail the quota benefit under the EWS category. However, those opting for EWS certificates will not be eligible to avail the reservation benefit under SEBC category.

While issuing EWS certificates, the Maharashtra government will check the income of the candidates, said the Cabinet note. “This move will not only end the deadlock but also allow the state government’s mega recruitment plans for the Maratha community,” said Pravin Gaikwad, president of Sambhaji Brigade, the frontal youth organisation of the Maratha community.

