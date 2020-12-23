STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PIL in SC seeks fair, peaceful Assembly polls in West Bengal in 2021

Published: 23rd December 2020 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A PIL has been filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre, the West Bengal government and the Election Commission to ensure "free, peaceful, safe and fair" assembly polls scheduled next year in the state.

The plea has sought several reliefs including a direction to CBI to probe alleged killings of political activists and adversaries of ruling All India Trinamool Congress Party in the state.

The public interest litigation (PIL) has made Union Ministry of Home Affairs, West Bengal government, the Election Commission, the state poll panel, the Director General of Police and CBI as parties.

"The petitioner is seeking indulgence of this court as the continuous violation of fundamental rights, statutory rights and human rights in the state of West Bengal has reached its zenith and the state government and its police machinery is involved in such violations.

"No steps to prevent such violation of fundamental, statutory and human rights is being taken by the state government rather it is the state government and its machinery which is responsible for such brutal violation of rights in the State of West Bengal," the plea said.

Referring to recent attack on the cavalcade of BJP President J P Nadda in the state, the plea has also sought a direction to "Union Home Secretary and DGP, West Bengal to take strict action against errant senior officers involved in dereliction of duty in protection of the BJP's National President".

The PIL filed by one Puneet Kaur Dhanda through lawyer Vineet Dhanda alleged the fundamental rights such as right to life and personal liberty and equality and the statutory right to vote under the Representation of the people Act, 1951 of the citizens are being violated in the state.

The plea alleged that in last few years, there have been incidents of "systematic killings of political leaders especially belonging to BJP".

The ruling party has not done anything to stop the brutal violence against leaders of political parties especially BJP and other parties who are not in power in the state, it said.

It has sought a direction to authorities to submit a detailed action taken report and the status in cases of killings of opposition party leaders especially before the top court.

It has sought a direction to state police to ensure safety of party workers belonging to opposition parties in West Bengal during canvassing, casting of votes and counting of ballots in assembly elections next year.

The plea has sought deployment of paramilitary forces in the state to ensure free and fair elections.

