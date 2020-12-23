STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal calls for united initiative to fight 'autocratic tendencies'

Published: 23rd December 2020 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 11:26 PM

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday called for a "united nationwide initiative for fighting autocratic tendencies" and for the setting up of a "genuinely federal structure" in the country.

In a letter of solidarity with West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on the eve of the party's "kisan rally",  Badal said Punjab and West Bengal have always led the nation's fight for genuine fiscal executive and political autonomy to the states for making India a strong federal country.

"We must continue with this tradition and invite more like-minded parties to take a stand for a genuine federal structure in the country, in keeping with the sentiments of our Constitution makers.

For too long have we allowed the powers of the states to be eroded in one way or another, due to which things have come to such a pass that the Centre has legislated on a state subject -- agriculture -- which has resulted in the ongoing kisan mass movement in the country," he said, according to a release issued by the SAD.

Extending his wishes to Banerjee for the "success of her fight for farmers' rights", Badal lauded her for sending a five-member team of TMC MPs to hold talks with the protesting farmers as well as interacting directly with the farmer leaders on Wednesday.

"You have also strengthened the farmer agitation by announcing a series of street protests from next week to demand revocation of the three hated agricultural laws. This will go a long way in making the farmer movement a truly national movement," he said.

Badal said the SAD has always been in favour of more powers to the states as state governments are more qualified than the remote Centre to understand and address people's problems.

"The SAD has made super sacrifices both for the farmers' cause as well as for the pressing issue of federalism. Both issues require a joint national effort on the part of regional and right-thinking national parties. I am confident that with the forceful support you have lent to the farmer agitation, our joint effort to force the BJP-led central government to repeal the farmer laws will meet with the desired success," he said.

The SAD president also informed the TMC supremo that his party has formed a three-member sub-committee comprising senior leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prof.

Prem Singh Chandumajra and Sikander Singh Maluka to coordinate with like-minded parties on the issue.

He said besides Banerjee, the committee members also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar.

Badal asserted that the SAD would continue with its efforts to form a joint front to force the BJP-led Centre to repeal the three farm laws.

