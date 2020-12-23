STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two die, 16 fall ill after ammonia gas leak at Phulpur plant of IFFCO

All 16 persons affected due to ammonia inhalation have been hospitalized.

Published: 23rd December 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major ammonia gas leakage accident, two persons have died and 16, including three labourers, have been affected at the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited's (IFFCO) Phulpur unit in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj late on Tuesday night.

All 16 persons affected due to ammonia inhalation have been hospitalized.

While six of them were referred to Parayagraj, 10  have been getting treatment at the IFFCO township hospital in Phulpur.

While two persons were discharged, the remaining 14 were said to be stable. The two dead employees have been identified as VP Singh and Abhyanandan Kumar.

According to Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami, the gas leakage has been stopped and the plant unit where the incident took place has been closed temporarily.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident happened due to a pipe leak. While the gas leak has been contained, work is now underway to provide relief to affected workers.

As per sources, the technical probe committee has been set up by IFFCO. The panel will be headed by an executive director rank officer to find out the cause of gas leakage.

