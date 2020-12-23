STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP police massacre: Slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s brother surrenders in court

Meanwhile, the SIT has recommended a probe by the vigilance department against suspended DIG Anant Deo, who as SSP Kanpur, allegedly had a nexus with Vikas Dubey

Published: 23rd December 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Police deployment at the residence of gangster Vikas Dubey's brother Deep Prakash in Krishna Nagar locality of Lucknow (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The younger brother of slain gangster Vikas Dubey surrendered in the Lucknow district court on Wednesday after remaining in hiding for almost five months.

Deep Prakash alias Deepak Dubey had been absconding and dodging the cops ever since his brother Vikas and his henchmen had ambushed and killed eight policemen in Kanpur’s Bikhru village on July 2.

The police had declared a bounty of Rs 20,000 for anyone informing about Deepak’s whereabouts. A case of forgery and extortion has been registered against Deepak at Krishnanagar police station in Lucknow and his property has already been attached.

The police were constantly raiding several places to nab Deepak who was on the run. He had tried to surrender in the court earlier as well, but failed to do so as he did not have a COVID-negative report. This time he surrendered along with the report. Sources said he was hiding in the court premises for a night before he surrendered.

On Friday, the police attached the property of Deepak Dubey. The entire action went on for nearly four hours under the leadership of ADCP Central. His property worth one crore rupees was seized. The police took this action on the orders of the court.

According to ADCP Central Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, Deepak Dubey and his brother Vikas Dubey, living in Indralok Colony of Krishnanagar police station area, were booked for forgery in July. Deepak Dubey was absconding in connection with those cases and non-bailable warrants were also issued against him several times from the court.

Meanwhile, suspended DIG Anant Deo may be in bigger trouble as the SIT, which was set up to investigate the police role in the Bikhru case and the police–gangster links, has reportedly suggested a vigilance probe against the IPS officer who was posted as SSP Kanpur and was shifted just 15 days before the massacre as DIG STF.

As per highly placed sources, Anant Deo is accused of allegedly colluding with Vikas Dubey and Jai Bajpai (Dubey’s close accomplice) and also patronising the gangster. The IPS officer was also indicted by the SIT for alleged laxity in carrying out day-to-day departmental work and evidence of him allegedly indulging in corruption was also collected by the SIT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikas Dubey Bikhru massacre Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp