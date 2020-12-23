UP police massacre: Slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s brother surrenders in court

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The younger brother of slain gangster Vikas Dubey surrendered in the Lucknow district court on Wednesday after remaining in hiding for almost five months.

Deep Prakash alias Deepak Dubey had been absconding and dodging the cops ever since his brother Vikas and his henchmen had ambushed and killed eight policemen in Kanpur’s Bikhru village on July 2.

The police had declared a bounty of Rs 20,000 for anyone informing about Deepak’s whereabouts. A case of forgery and extortion has been registered against Deepak at Krishnanagar police station in Lucknow and his property has already been attached.

The police were constantly raiding several places to nab Deepak who was on the run. He had tried to surrender in the court earlier as well, but failed to do so as he did not have a COVID-negative report. This time he surrendered along with the report. Sources said he was hiding in the court premises for a night before he surrendered.

On Friday, the police attached the property of Deepak Dubey. The entire action went on for nearly four hours under the leadership of ADCP Central. His property worth one crore rupees was seized. The police took this action on the orders of the court.

According to ADCP Central Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, Deepak Dubey and his brother Vikas Dubey, living in Indralok Colony of Krishnanagar police station area, were booked for forgery in July. Deepak Dubey was absconding in connection with those cases and non-bailable warrants were also issued against him several times from the court.

Meanwhile, suspended DIG Anant Deo may be in bigger trouble as the SIT, which was set up to investigate the police role in the Bikhru case and the police–gangster links, has reportedly suggested a vigilance probe against the IPS officer who was posted as SSP Kanpur and was shifted just 15 days before the massacre as DIG STF.

As per highly placed sources, Anant Deo is accused of allegedly colluding with Vikas Dubey and Jai Bajpai (Dubey’s close accomplice) and also patronising the gangster. The IPS officer was also indicted by the SIT for alleged laxity in carrying out day-to-day departmental work and evidence of him allegedly indulging in corruption was also collected by the SIT.