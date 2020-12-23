Wanted criminal held after encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

BALRAMPUR: A wanted criminal was arrested following an encounter with police here on Wednesday, an official said.

The accused, Shani Patharkat, and Sub-Inspector Umesh Verma and Constable Ranvijay Singh were injured in the exchange of fire near Hariharganj, Superintendent of Police Heman Kutiyal said.

All the injured were taken to a hospital where their condition is stated to be out of danger.

The accused was wanted in several criminal cases in Basti district and was carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest.

A country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession.