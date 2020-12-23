With defeat in DDC polls, BJP won't conduct Assembly elections in J-K anytime soon: Omar Abdullah

By ANI

SRINAGAR: After People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) bagged 112 seats in the first-ever elections to the 288 District Development Councils (DDCs) on Wednesday, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said that with 'defeat' in polls, BJP-led Central government will not conduct Legislative Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir anytime soon.

Speaking at a press conference in Srinagar, Abdullah said if the BJP government believed in democracy, it would have announced the legislative assemble polls in the newly created Union Territory by now.

"With this defeat, I don't think the BJP govt will conduct Assembly elections here anytime soon. They would have announced the polls by now had they believed in democracy. So, we have time to strengthen our party,' he said.

He said the alliance was expecting to win more seats and accepted that there were some weaknesses in the functioning of PAGD.

"We must also accept that there are some weaknesses in our organisation in some areas. We were expecting to win the election at some seats but could not," said the former Chief Minister.

He added that the DDC elections have proved that his existence if his party can't be perished by spreading lies and propaganda.

"This election has proved that no matter what you do against National Conference, you can't put an end to its existence. Only the Almighty or the public has that power. Spread lies and propaganda but the truth will come out someday," he added.

The PAGD comprises of seven parties- Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC), People's Democratic Party (PDP), Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen Shah's Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Front (PDF), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Javid Mustafa's Jammu and Kashmir People Movement (JKPM), Sajjad Lone's Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) and Muzaffar Shah's Awami National Conference.

According to the tally at 9.30 am by Jammu and Kashmir State Election Authority, NC won 67, PDP-27, PDF-2, CPIM-5, JKPM-3, JKPC-8 in the DDC elections which were held in eight phases.

Congress secured 26 seats, Altaf Bukhari's Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party registered victory on 12 seats while Independent candidates won on 49 seats.

Other parties include Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) which won 2 seats while BSP secured one seat.