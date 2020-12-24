STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Areas near Noida’s Jewar airport drew Rs 7,617 crore in investments amid pandemic

“All this will be ready before the first flight takes off which is expected in December 2023 or January 2024,” Singh said.

Published: 24th December 2020

By Express News Service

NOIDA: Notwithstanding the Covid-19 pandemic, the region surrounding the upcoming Noida International Airport has got investments worth Rs 7,617 crore this ongoing fiscal including those from some ‘big ticket’ Fortune 500 firms, a top government official said.

From April till December, industrial plots were allotted to 911 companies which are expected to create 1.91 lakh jobs in this region in western Uttar Pradesh, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) CEO Arun Vir Singh said.  

Singh, also the CEO of the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), cited the figures as he asserted that the mega greenfield project has triggered massive infrastructure development, including road and rail connectivity, in Uttar Pradesh’s Jewar region — around 70 km from the national capital.  

Jewar, which falls along the Yamuna Expressway, would be connected to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and also have a metro link to Greater Noida besides the ambitious high-speed Delhi-Varanasi Bullet Train having a stoppage at the Noida airport, he said.

“All this will be ready before the first flight takes off which is expected in December 2023 or January 2024,” Singh said.  He said the DPR (detailed project report) of the airport mentions a station for the stoppage of a bullet train that is proposed between Delhi and Varanasi, while a metro rail line is also approved for connectivity from Greater Noida to Jewar.

