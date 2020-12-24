STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BKU faction moves SC challenging farm laws, seeks impleadment in pending matter

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) has claimed that the new farm laws "promote corporate interest" and are not concerned with the "interest of farmers".

Published: 24th December 2020 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers sit on hunger strike at Ghazipur border during a protest against the new farm laws in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the three new farm laws, against which various farmer unions are staging protest at several border points of Delhi, and sought impleadment in the matter pending in the apex court.

In an application seeking impleadment in the pending petition, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) has claimed that the new farm laws "promote corporate interest" and are not concerned with the "interest of farmers".

The plea, filed through advocate A P Singh, alleged that these acts are "unconstitutional" and anti-farmer as it would "dismantle the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) system intended to ensure fair prices for farm products".

"The implementation of the acts in its current form will spell disaster for the farming community by opening a parallel market which is unregulated and gives enough place for exploitation of the Indian farmers," the application said.

It claimed that farmers are "very much scared that these acts also lead to corporatisation of the entire agriculture market and the prices can be driven up or down by the corporates".

While hearing the matter related to farmers protest, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde had on December 17 said that farmers' agitation should be allowed to continue "without impediment" and the apex court will not interfere with it as the right to protest is a fundamental right.

Several farmer unions, including the BKU, have been impleaded as respondents in the matter pending in the top court.

Some of the petitions filed in the apex court have sought directions to the authorities to remove farmers protesting at several border points of Delhi, saying commuters are facing hardships due to road blockades and the gatherings might lead to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

While acknowledging the right to non-violent protest of farmers, the apex court had last week observed that farmers' right to protest should not infringe the fundamental rights of others to move freely and in getting essential food and other supplies as right to protest cannot mean blockade of the entire city.

"We clarify that this court will not interfere with the protest in question. Indeed the right to protest is part of a fundamental right and can as a matter of fact, be exercised subject to public order," the court had said on December 17 while hearing a batch of pleas on the issue.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had Wednesday said the government will continue with reforms in the farm sector as they are still due in many areas.

Tomar had reiterated his hope that protesting farmers will soon come forward to resume their dialogue with the Centre to resolve their concerns over the three new laws.

The protesting farmer unions had Wednesday asked the government to come up with a new concrete proposal for resumption of talks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Kisan Union Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) Supreme Court Farm Laws Farmers Protests
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp