STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bodo council: BJP-UPPL-GSP combine wins floor test, opposition BPF to move court

The Bodoland People’s Front move came after its demand for voting through secret ballot was rejected by the pro-tem Speaker.

Published: 24th December 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

The new Bodoland Territorial Council chief Pramod Bodo. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The coalition of BJP, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and Gana Shakti Party (GSP) in Assam on Thursday won the composite floor test in the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

The floor test was ordered by the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday. In the 40-seat council, 22 elected members lent their support to the coalition, headed by UPPL chief Pramod Bodo, by raising their hand.

However, the proceedings were mired in a controversy with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) deciding to move the court again. The party claimed the pro-tem Speaker did not follow any procedure.

The BPF had sought voting through secret ballot. When it was not entertained, the members of the party raised a protest in the House by shouting slogans alleging the murder of democracy.

The BJP-UPPL-GSP coalition, which struck a post-poll alliance, had formed the new executive council last week and appointed Pramod Bodo as the BTC’s chief executive member (CEM), Gobinda Basumatary as the deputy CEM and three others as executive members.

However, BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary and six of his party colleagues had filed a writ petition in the court challenging the constitutional validity of the appointments. Alleging violation of rules under Election Rules, 2004, they contended that since the BPF had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats, it should have been invited by the governor. The BTC falls under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and the governor is its constitutional head.

After winning the floor test, Pramod Bodo slammed the BPF for creating “violence” during proceedings in the House.

“They (BPF) didn’t allow peaceful conduct of oath-taking ceremony in the House today. They had unleashed violence and hatred in the BTC over the past 17 years,” he said.

The new BTC chief said it was “people’s victory” and it would be a people’s government.

“There will be democracy. We all have to work together to wipe off the undemocratic forces. Our coalition government will establish peace. Every community will get equal rights and respect. Our priority will be to solve the problems of the poor, irrespective of communities, in our region,” he added.

The BTC, created by the Central government in 2003 as a political solution to the Bodo agitation for a separate state, administers four districts such as Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri. The BPF had ruled the council all these years.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assam BTC Pramod Bodo Hagrama Mohilary floor test
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp