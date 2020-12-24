STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh: Biopic on Pandvani exponent Teejan Bai to cast Big B, and Vidya Balan

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in to play as the husband of the folk singer.

Published: 24th December 2020

Pandvani exponent Teejan Bai

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Bollywood actor Vidya Balan will play the character of renowned Pandvani folk singer Teejan Bai, a resident of Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai city.

The script on the biopic of the 64-year-old internationally acclaimed folk singer is almost ready and the shooting is likely to start from early January next year, said Manharan Sarva the personal secretary of the Teejan Bai.

Teejan, a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan in 2019, is excited about it and revealed that besides Vidya Balan, the film will also witness Amitabh Bachchan as her grandfather.

“The film producer Aaliya Siddiqui, who is making the biopic, has visited me at my place to give the final shape to the script. Vidya Balan will soon be coming to us to learn and understand Chhattisgarhi dialect as required in the movie”, she said.

The biopic on the folk singer, who has been in the limelight for over three decades, will originally be produced in Hindi with some mix of Chhattisgarhi dialect, Sarva said and further added that the producer of the biopic during her recent visit to Bhilai shared with them the details of the cast.

Pandvani is the folk art form of Chhattisgarh which involves story-telling and performances from the Mahabharata.

