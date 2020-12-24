STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: COVID-19 norms flouted at music event, three cops suspended

The folk music event was organised on Wednesday night at Vadgamda village in Tharad taluka of Banaskantha district.

Published: 24th December 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By PTI

PALANPUR: Three policemen have been suspended for failing to stop a musical event at a village in Gujarat where COVID-19 prevention norms were allegedly flouted, a senior official said on Thursday.

The folk music event was organised on Wednesday night at Vadgamda village in Tharad taluka of Banaskantha district.

Some videos which went viral on social media showed around 200 people, many without masks, sitting close to each other at the event.

The main organiser of the event has been arrested, Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Tarun Kumar Duggal said.

Some videos of the programme went viral after the event was held on Wednesday night, he said.

"Such programmes are not at all permitted in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.

For failing to act in time, we have placed a sub-inspector of that area and two head constables under suspension after the matter came to light today," the official said.

The police have lodged an FIR against 12 people under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act and arrested the main organiser of the event, he said.

The event organiser had mentioned the names of a member of Parlaiment and an assistant superintendent of police as chief guests on the event's poster.

But, they did not attend the programme, Duggal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Gujarat Police
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp