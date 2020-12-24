STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana approves implementation of Delhi-Panipat RRTS Corridor

The approved gross contribution of Rs 4,699 crore as state government's share towards the project cost.

Published: 24th December 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday approved the implementation of the Delhi-Panipat Corridor of Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS), which will have a total length of 103.02 km, and it will have 17 stations, including six in Delhi and 11 in Haryana.

The construction and commissioning of the RRTS will be undertaken in two stages Sarai Kale Khan to Murthal, including Murthal depot (58.28 km), and Murthal to Panipat, including Panipat depot (44.74 km), the statement said.

The project will enable efficient and effective movement of a large number of people into vastly congested places and provide important links for residents of urban/sub-urban nodes in Haryana to access services and facilities in towns and cities of the region, while bringing and accelerating economic development of these urban nodes, it added.

The cabinet also approved to permit purchasable FAR of upto 1.25 within the project influence zone in Haryana. Since the sale of purchasable FAR is directly attributed to development of the RRTS, it has been decided that 80 per cent of the revenue to be realised from the sale of additional FAR for the designated mixed-use areas will be shared with the RRTS project. 

The approved gross contribution of Rs 4,699 crore as state government’s share towards the project cost. 
It also nominated administrative secretary, town and country planning department as nodal officer for signing of agreements and other related documents with NCRTC for the implementation of the project.

Apart from this, the Cabinet also authorised the Chief Minister of Haryana to approve any changes or modifications, if arises during consultation with NCRTC or government of India or for removing difficulties and bottlenecks in implementation of the RRTS project.

