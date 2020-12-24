STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

#MeToo: MJ Akbar tells court no meeting with Priya Ramani in hotel

Akbar made the submission during the final hearing of a criminal defamation complaint filed by him against Ramani for accusing him of sexual misconduct 20 years ago.

Published: 24th December 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Journalist Priya Ramani and former Union Minister MJ Akbar

Journalist Priya Ramani and former Union Minister MJ Akbar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister M J Akbar Thursday said before a Delhi court that there was no meeting between him and journalist Priya Ramani in the hotel where she alleges that he sexually misbehaved with her.

Akbar made the submission during the final hearing of a criminal defamation complaint filed by him against Ramani for accusing him of sexual misconduct 20 years ago when he was a journalist.

Ramani had made the allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.

Senior advocate Geeta Luthra, appearing for Akbar, said: "The moment a meeting is denied, further questions are not warranted. None of the suggestions are warranted. The meeting in the hotel is denied."

"What part of the incident has not been addressed? They say complainant has avoided the meeting. When I (Akbar) have denied it, where is the issue of not addressing."

She said that when Akbar has denied the meeting, "there can't be a question of whether sofa was blue or pink. Completely misleading to say that I didn't address".

"You (Ramani) haven't proved any date, hotel register, CCTV or ticket of entry in car parking. You haven't proved anything," she added.

Luthra further said delayed allegations are not permissible in a court of law.

"Principles of rule of law and natural justice say that you cannot make averments on a social media portal some 30-40 years later and tell a person that this is what happened. It has to be responsible and with evidence. Delay defeats the ends of justice," she said.

Ramani had earlier said that she made the allegations in 2018 as there was a global movement where women from all walks of life were calling out the persons who sexually assaulted them in the past.

The hearing remained inconclusive and the court will resume the proceedings on January 4.

Akbar had earlier told the court that Ramani should have taken recourse to law instead of making allegation of sexual misconduct against him on social media.

Ramani had earlier said her allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar were her truth and were made in public good.

She disputed Akbar's claims of having a stellar reputation that had been tarnished by her allegation.

Akbar had filed the criminal defamation complaint against Ramani in October 15, 2018.

He had resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018.

Akbar had earlier told the court that Ramani had defamed him by calling him with adjectives such as 'media's biggest predator' that harmed his reputation.

Akbar has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.

Over 20 women came up with accounts of the alleged sexual harassment by Akbar him while they were working as journalists under him.

He termed the allegations "false, fabricated and deeply distressing" and said he was taking appropriate legal action against them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M J Akbar Priya Ramani MeToo Sexual Harassment
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp