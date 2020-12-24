Panchayati land to be made available on lease for industrialisation, says Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Panchayati land will be made available on lease with the consent of villagers to promote industrialisation in rural areas, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said here on Thursday.

Chautala, who holds the portfolio of the Industries and Commerce Department, said now 10 per cent of industrial estates will be reserved as residential area for labour housing.

"The panchayati land will be made available on lease with the consent of villagers to promote industrialisation in rural area," he said.

Giving details about the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy -2020, which was approved by the state cabinet here on Wednesday, Chautala said the it aims at generating five lakh jobs and attract investments over Rs 1 lakh crore in the next five years.

This new policy will encourage exports, he said, adding that the government has set an export target of Rs 2 lakh crore.

ALSO READ: Haryana cabinet okays new 'panchayat tax' on electricity, agriculture exempted

The policy will make Haryana as the preferred investment destination in the country, he said.

"Not only this, augment livelihood opportunities will be increased through resilient economic development," he added.

Under this policy, mega and ultra-mega projects will be exempted from the purview of all labour laws in Haryana, except the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, for a period of three years, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions.

He said the limit of the number of workers for exemption from coverage under the Factories Act, 1948 has been increased from 20 to 40 for the energy related industries.

He said the IT, ITES, electronics, auto and textile industries have been declared as public utilities under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 in the new policy.

The HSIIDC will formulate a policy to offer leased land to reduce the burden of upfront cost on investors, Chautala added.

ALSO READ: Farmers dig up helipad after Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala cancels visit to constituency

Describing the new policy to be in favour of the youth, he said that the Haryana Gramin Udyogik Vikas Yojna will be launched to create employment opportunities for them on their their doorstep.

Chautala said special provisions have been made for startups.

The new policy provides for an eight per cent interest subsidy (up to a maximum of Rs 20 lakh) for a startup, a seed grant of up to Rs 10 lakh per each startup and a 100 per cent state GST refund for seven years.

The state has been divided into four category blocks based on industrial development.

''A'' category blocks comprise of industrially developed areas, ''B'' category blocks comprise areas of intermediate development, ''C'' category blocks have industrially backward areas and ''D'' category blocks comprise of industrially most backward areas.

Graded incentives will be provided in these category blocks (maximum in ''D'' category blocks).

The policy places a special emphasis on development of micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector and their business growth, he said.