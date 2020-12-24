STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi puts money in farmer accounts when polls are around, says NCP

The PM will release the next instalment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) on Friday.

Published: 24th December 2020 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

NCP's Mumbai unit chief Nawab Malik. (Photo | PTI)

NCP's Mumbai unit chief Nawab Malik. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi releasing the next instalment of funds for farmers under a central welfare scheme, the NCP on Thursday accused him of depositing money in peasants accounts when polls are around.

Speaking to reporters here, Maharashtra minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said the BJP is not a party of farmers, but of those who loot agricultural produce".

Countering him, the Maharashtra BJP said the Modi government has taken several steps in the interest of farmers and alleged it is the NCP which did not help cultivators when in power.

The prime minister will release the next instalment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) on Friday via video-conferencing.

With the push of a button, Modi will enable the transfer of more than Rs 18,000 crore to over nine crore beneficiary farmer families.

The PM will also interact with farmers from six states during the event, which comes in the backdrop of ongoing protests by peasants outside Delhi against the three agri- marketing laws enacted by the Modi government recently.

ALSO READ | There's no democracy in India, it is only in imagination: Rahul lashes out at Modi government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to deposit Rs 6,000 in the accounts of farmers.

Modi saheb has begun this business of depositing money in (farmers') accounts when elections are around and senses troubles, Malik alleged.

Nearly half a dozen states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam, are slated to go to polls in the first half of 2021.

Malik said only BJP workers will sit for interaction with the prime minister and charged the party with beginning a game of campaigning.

The NCP leader alleged that the BJP has not been a party of farmers, but of those who loot agricultural produce.

Maharashtra BJP chief spokesman Keshav Upadhye hit back at Malik and accused the Sharad Pawar-led party of not helping farmers hit by agrarian crisis when in power.

Upadhye alleged that farmer suicides were highest in the country when Pawar was the Union agriculture minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government (2004-14).

He noted that agriculture growth rate had slipped into negative under the UPAs watch.

Modi ji has taken several decisions in the interest of farmers over the past six years.

They (the NCP when in power) did not help farmers when the agrarian crisis hit Maharashtra.

"So, they wont be able to see the pro-farmer works Modi ji has been doing," Upadhye said.

He said that the NCP should first do something in the interest of farmers before criticising the prime minister.

The BJP staged protests for farmers and resolved their problems.

The Centre has been taking decisions in the interests of farmers, Upadhye added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers income farmers protests new farm laws NCP Narendra Modi
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp