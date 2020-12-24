Rape charge against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren takes new twist, victim says her life in danger

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a fresh twist to the rape and kidnapping case against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a video has gone viral on social media in which the alleged victim has claimed that her life is in danger.

In the 37-second video, she said that she is facing death threats and if anything untoward happens to her, the leader of opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi, Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, Marandi's close aide Sunil Tiwary and Zahoor Alam should be held responsible.

Dubey had posted a letter on his Twitter handle addressing the Maharashtra Home Minister on Monday citing the ruling of the Supreme Court saying that cases related to serious and heinous offences cannot be quashed or compounded merely because the victim or the family of the victim have settled the dispute.

Acting over Dubey’s tweet, CM Soren had lodged a complaint case against the MP at the Ranchi Civil Court. Later, the national commission for women (NCW) also sought a detailed action taken report (ACT) from the Maharashtra director general of police (DGP) over the alleged rape complaint filed against Soren in Mumbai in 2013.

“I am being blackmailed, given death threats and my image is being maligned through wrong and misleading tweets. I am really scared and I have mailed a complaint to the Mumbai police,” said the woman in the video.

Dubey, without wasting any time, again tweeted on Thursday accepting the challenge and requested CBI to initiate an investigation in this regard.

“This is a matter of 2013. The CBI must take cognizance on this video and initiate a probe against me. I accept this challenge. If Hemant Soren has guts, then he should lodge a complaint against me and order a probe. People want to know the truth behind the rape case,” said Dubey on Twitter.