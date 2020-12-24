STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shiv Sena-ruled Thane civic body rejects land transfer proposal for Bullet train

The decision comes amid a dispute between the Sena-led Maharashtra government and the Union government over allotment of land for Mumbai Metro in Kanjurmarg.

Published: 24th December 2020 06:43 PM

Bullet Train

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: In a setback for Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet train, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project, the Shiv Sena-led Thane Municipal Corporation has rejected a proposal for handing over land for it in the district.

A proposal by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRC), which is executing the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet train project, for 3,800 sq mt of land near Shil-Daighar was rejected at a meeting of the TMC's general body on Wednesday,, said a civic official.

The NHSRC had requested the TMC to transfer the land title to it for a compensation of Rs 6 crore.

A proposal in this regard came before the general body for the fifth time on Wednesday and was rejected.

On earlier occasions it had been kept in abeyance.

While the BJP did not react in the house, later party leader Sanjay Waghule critisised the decision.

The general body rejected a land proposal for the Bullet train but passed a resolution for the Light Rail Transport for the city, he said.

The Maharashtra government has decided to shift the site of a car shed for Mumbai Metro to Kanjurmarg in eastern Mumbai, but the Union government has moved the High Court, contending the land in Kanjurmarg belongs to its Salt Department and not the state.

The HC recently stayed the land allotment.

The previous BJP-led government had chosen Arey Colony area for car shed despite opposition from green activists, a decision the present regime reversed.

