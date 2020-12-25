3,431 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 71 deaths

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reported 3,431 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the tally of cases to 19,13,382, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 49,129 with 71 new fatalities.

With 1,427 patients discharged from hospitals during the day, the number of recovered patients increased to 18,06,298.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 94.4 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.57 per cent, the official said.

The positivity rate -- proportion of positive cases in the samples tested so far -- is 15.43 per cent.

Currently 4,77,528 people are in home quarantine and 3,695 people are in institutional quarantine across the state.

The number of active cases is 56,823.

Mumbai reported 596 new COVID-19 cases taking its tally to 2,89,800, while 11 fatalities took the death toll in the state capital to 11,056.

With 318 new cases, caseload in Pune city rose to 1,89,656.

Three fatalities in Pune took its death toll to 4,397.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases -19,13,382, New cases-3,431, Total deaths- 49,129, Total recoveries-18,06,298, Active cases-56,823 number of tests conducted-1,24,01,637.