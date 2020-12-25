STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Admin, police facilitating horse-trading after DDC poll results, says Former CM Omar Abdullah

The NC vice president said it was shameful for the administration to play "partisan politics".

Published: 25th December 2020 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference president Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the police and the administration in Jammu and Kashmir of facilitating horse-trading and defections following the announcement of DDC election results and alleged that some parties were using money, muscle and government coercion to make up the numbers.

Omar's remarks came after Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party led by former finance minister Altaf Bukhari announced that Yasmeena Jan -- the District Development Council (DDC) member from Imam Sahib-I, in south Kashmir's Shopian district -- has joined the party here earlier in the day.

Jan had contested the polls on the National Conference (NC) mandate.

"This explains why our leaders in Shopian district are being put under "preventive arrest" by the police. J&K police & the administration are facilitating horse trading & defections. The woman shown here joining the BJP's B-team contested & won elections on an NC mandate," Omar said on Twitter.

The NC vice president said it was shameful for the administration to play "partisan politics.

"Shame on this administration for playing partisan politics to curry favour with the ruling party & their stooges. These parties couldn't win seats so now they are using money/muscle/threats & government coercion to make up the numbers.

So much for "democracy has won!" , he said in another tweet.

The results of the DDC elections were announced on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Conference Omar Abdullah DDC polls BJP Gupkar allaince
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp