Bihar man gives triple talaq to wife over video call, FIR lodged

She was allegedly given triple talaq by husband Md Moin Ansari when she started a protest against the improper treatment meted out to her in the house of in-laws.

Published: 25th December 2020 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A 30 -year-old woman of Bihar’s Bhagalpur district has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her husband pronounced  triple ‘talaq’ to her through a video call recently.

The victim is a resident of a locality of Kahalgaon police station area of Bhagalpur.

She was allegedly given triple talaq by husband Md Moin Ansari when she started a protest against the improper treatment meted out to her in the house of in-laws. She first lodged a case with the Kahalgaon PS in October soon after she was given triple talaq. But when the local police did not take the case seriously, she reached the Bhagalpur range deputy Inspector General (DIG) office on Wednesday for seeking justice.

Ravisha Khatoon — the mother of victim — told media that her daughter was tortured for a few days after the wedding was solemnised on November 4 in 2017. She alleged that her daughter had also suffered a miscarriage after she was beaten up allegedly by her husband and in-laws.

On being contacted, DIG, Bhagalpur Sujeet Kumar confirmed the complaint and said that SSP Bhagalpur Aashish Bharti has been directed to get the entire matter investigated and take strict action.

Kumar said that woman S Khatoon (name changed) has accused her husband of making a video call to her phone and pronouncing the triple talaq.

The victim alleged that she was also being harrassed for dowry soon after she was married a couple of years ago.

