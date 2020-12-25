In a U-turn, Congress kisses and makes up with Gupkar Alliance

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After contesting the polls against BJP and Gupkar Alliance, Congress in a U-turn has decided to support the seven parties alliance on Article 370 restoration in forming the DDCs in Jammu and Kashmir to keep the BJP away.

With Congress support, the PAGD will wrest control of 13 out of the 20 districts in J&K while BJP will run six DDCs in Jammu region.

Sources said the Congress leaders are in contact with Gupkar Alliance and holding deliberations.

J&K Congress vice president Ghulam Nabi Monga told TNIE that Congress will support Gupkar Alliance in forming the DDCs to keep the BJP away.

“Our sole aim is to keep BJP away”.

With Congress support, the NC, which is the major party of Gupkar Alliance, can wrest control of three other districts in Jammu region — Ramban, Rajouri and Kishtwar.

However, in Poonch, the combine would need support of at least two independents to form the DDC and have its own chairman.

In 10 districts of Kashmir, the PAGD has on its own got the control of six districts (Ganderbal, Budgam, Anantnag, Kupwara, Kulgam and Pulwama) and with the support of Congress, the Gupkar Alliance can also wrest control of Baramulla, Bandipora and Shopian districts.

The Srinagar district, however, is up for grabs as independents have won seven seats while PAGD and Apni Party has won three seats each and BJP one seat.

All the parties are making efforts to woo the independents. Sources in Congress said the party is regretting not continuing its seat-sharing agreement with Gupkar Alliance and snapping it under pressure from BJP.

PAGD here to stay

Gupkar Alliance chairman and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said the alliance was stronger than when it was formed.

“We are here to stay and nobody should have any doubt on it,” Abdullah said.

The Gupkar Alliance emerged as the single largest group with 110 seats in the hustings.