STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Knowledge can't be locked, we don't agree with concept of patent, says RSS leader

Today's generation wants to make India another US or Japan, but "we are trying to build an India which can not be defeated by anyone in the world," he said.

Published: 25th December 2020 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi

RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi (File photo | EPS/Vinod Kumar T)

By PTI

NAGPUR: RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said here on Friday that since knowledge is meant for dissemination among masses, "we do not agree with the concept of patent".

Joshi was speaking at the inaugural function of a two-day convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), an RSS-affiliated student organization.

"We don't agree with the concept of patent as knowledge is for dissemination among people.We can not lock knowledge," he said, speaking about the importance of knowledge in Indian tradition.

"Indians have got knowledge from Rishi-Munis (sages) since ancient times and hence we have developed a lifestyle with values based on knowledge," he said.

"We are blessed because we were born in post- Independence period. Our ancestors saw a life of slavery," the senior RSS leader further said. 

"Now we are seeing a period in which the country is progressing ahead by leaving behind all its weakness. We are part of nation-building," Joshi said.

Today's generation wants to make India another US or Japan, but "we are trying to build an India which can not be defeated by anyone in the world," he said.

"India's power lies in the power of its common people. Hence we are trying to increase their strength. We are trying to take all people together," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS Bhaiyyaji Joshi
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp