Modi trying to mislead people with distorted facts, says Mamata on PM-KISAN in Bengal

She said the prime minister showed his apparent concern for the farmers through a televised address, instead of proactively working to resolve their issues.

Published: 25th December 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 07:50 PM

mamata banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to mislead the people with half-truth and distorted facts over the non-implementation of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the state.

"While he (PM Modi) publicly claimed his intention to help farmers of WB (West Bengal) through his PM Kisan Yojana and alleges non-cooperation of the state government, the fact is that he is trying to mislead the people with half-truth and distorted facts," Banerjee said in a statement.

The prime minister lashed out at the West Bengal chief minister during a televised address, accusing her government of "destroying" the state and depriving its over 70 lakh farmers of benefits from the Centre's flagship PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year is given to each farmer.

Hitting back, she said that her government has always been ready to cooperate in the interest of the farmers.

Maintaining that she has written two letters to the Union agriculture minister and has even spoken to him two days ago, Banerjee said "they are refusing to cooperate and are instead indulging in malicious propaganda for political gains".

The chief minister said that when the state is implementing so many schemes with the central government, the question of not cooperating on a scheme that is benefiting farmers seems absurd.

Banerjee wrote to the Union agriculture minister on Monday, reiterating the state's request to route the PM-KISAN funds through the West Bengal government for disbursal among the farmers.

She had earlier written to the agriculture minister in September with the same proposal.

