STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Separate isolation, second COVID test in 14 days for those found positive with new UK strain

If the patient tests positive on day 14, further samples must be taken until two consecutive samples taken 24 hours apart are negative

Published: 25th December 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain on Tuesday (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Those testing positive with the new COVID-19 strain from the United Kingdom have to undergo a second test within 14 days of admission, according to a new discharge policy released by the Union Health Ministry.

If the patient tests positive on day 14, further samples must be taken until two consecutive samples taken 24 hours apart are negative.

“All the passengers with travel history would have to be put in a separate isolation facility, away from the other COVID patients,” says the SoP, directing all the states to follow it.

The states have also been mandated to send samples to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for genomic sequencing, to identify the strains.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said the King’s Institute has a separate wing for COVID patients and officials are waiting for the genome results of the five patients to arrive.

ALSO READ: Four more flyers with travel history to UK test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

“We of course have to wait for the results of the genomic sequence from Pune. The discharge policy will depend on that,” he told The New Indian Express. “All the districts will have exclusive isolation facilities,” he added.

The SoP further instructs states to ensure all passengers traveling from or transiting through UK airports be subjected only to RTPCR tests. “In case of a positive test, it is recommended that the spike gene-based RTPCR test is performed in an appropriate laboratory,” adds the SoP.

If a person does not have the new strain and is found positive with the current SARS-CoV-2 virus genome, they may undergo the ongoing treatment protocol which includes home isolation depending on the severity.

Those who are found negative at the airport on arrival too shall remain in home quarantine and will be followed up by officials.

Presently, TN has identified close to 2,400 flyers who returned to the state in the past month and about 1,200 samples were lifted. Five have turned positive out of the 400 results which have arrived.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 strain
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp